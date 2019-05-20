Three Fireworks Shows Highlight Holiday Weekend Homestand

The Tulsa Drillers will return to ONEOK Field on Thursday, May 23 to open a brief, four-game homestand. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) will make their first visit to Tulsa this season for the series that will run through the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.

Promotions for the homestand include a special Henry Rowengartner Bobble giveaway to the first 1,000 fans on Thursday, May 23. The homestand will end with three-straight Fireworks Extravaganzas from May 24-26 to celebrate Memorial Day weekend.

A complete list of events for the homestand is listed below.

The Drillers have played well at home in 2019, going 12-9 in their first 21 games at ONEOK Field. Tulsa was unable to pick up a win during their first series against the Naturals, going 0-3 in Springdale.

Individual tickets for this homestand, and for all remaining Drillers home games this season, are available online at TulsaDrillers.com, over the phone at (918) 744-5901 or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Ave.)

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE / PROMOTIONS

(MAY 23-26)

Thursday, May 23 . . . Northwest Arkansas Naturals (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

MY41 THIRSTY THURSDAY / HENRY ROWENGARTNER BOBBLE GIVEAWAY

HENRY ROWENGARTNER NIGHT

Pitching legend Henry Rowengartner will take the mound for the Drillers in his first professional start since winning the 1993 Rookie of the Year. To celebrate his first start in 26 years, the Drillers will be giving away a special Henry Rowengartner Bobble to the first 1,000 fans through the Arvest or Oil Derrick entrances, compliments of Pepsi, My41 and AM1430 The Buzz. There will also be some food specials to celebrate the special occasion including the High Stinky Cheddar Burger with fries, and the Floater, which will be a special root beer float. After Henry finishes his pitching outing, he will be available for autographs and photos on the concourse.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

It's also a Thirsty Thursday with $2 Budweiser, Bud Light and Pepsi products.

Friday, May 24 . . . Northwest Arkansas Naturals (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

Friday will be the first of back-to-back-to-back post-game fireworks nights, presented by the Muscogee Creek Nation, FOX23 and MIX 96.5. That night, the Drillers will also don special Muscogee Creek Nation jerseys. The color, design and symbols on the jersey all reflect special meaning to the tribe. Across the front of the jersey will feature "Tvlse" in script, which is the Muscogee translation of "Tulsa." The game worn jerseys will be signed and sold through a silent auction that will take place throughout the game.

Saturday, May 25 . . . Northwest Arkansas Naturals (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

TULSA'S CHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS

The holiday weekend continues with another special Memorial Day weekend post-game Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by the Hard Rock Casino, Tulsa's Channel 8 and 98.5 KVOO.

Sunday, May 26 . . . Northwest Arkansas Travelers (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

2 WORKS FOR YOU MEMORIAL DAY FIREWORKS / RED NOSE GIVEAWAY

The Drillers will cap the homestand and the holiday weekend Sunday night with another fantastic post-game Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Walgreen's Red Nose, Gorospe Law Group, Envision, 2 Works for You and 92.1 The Beat. In addition, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Red Nose to raise awareness to end child poverty. There will be donation stations and a pass-the-bucket to help this cause.

