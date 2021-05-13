Three Division-I Outfielders Join Honkers

ROCHESTER, MINN. - The Rochester Honkers, five-time champions of the Northwoods League, are excited to continue the unveiling of their 2021 roster with the introduction of a trio Division I outfielders. Purdue's Mike Bolton Jr., Ball State's Zach Cole and San Jose State's Jack Colette will all patrol the outfield grass in Honkers uniforms this season.

Bolton, a sophomore, boasts a unique combination of speed and on-base percentage on his resume. A perfect 11-for-11 in stolen base attempts this season, Bolton has also reached base nearly 50 percent of the time in 24 games played. His .467 on-base clip is the highest of any Boilermaker with at least 20 appearances, and his OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) ranks third among Purdue's roster. The Calumet City, Ill. native is hitting .298 through 11 starts in 2021 and has walked 11 times, good for nearly 20 percent of his plate appearances.

Prior to his time at Purdue, Bolton was a bonafide spark plug at Brother Rice High School in Chicago. As a senior, Bolton swung a hot stick with a .375 batting average while swiping a team-high 38 bases, just one season after hitting .360 and stealing 27 bags.

Cole, a freshman, enjoyed a fruitful start to 2020 before Ball State's season was halted due to COVID-19. In 12 games, Cole hit .259, scoring eight runs and driving in three of his own. Listed as D1 Baseball's Preseason Freshman of the Year last year, Cole has the ability to make a big impact on the Honkers' lineup in any of the three outfield positions. In 2021, Cole has appeared in nine games, drawing two walks in that span.

A native of Ozark, Mo., Cole prepped at Springfield Catholic High School before his time at Ball State. As a member of the Fighting Irish, Cole helped SCHS to a district championship in his senior season - the school's fifth district title of the year.

Colette, a senior, joins two San Jose State teammates - right-handed pitcher Darren Jansen and infielder Jackson Forbes - on the Honkers 2021 roster. A starter in each of the 24 games he's played in, Colette is hitting .239 on the year and has driven in 12 runs, with seven extra base hits to his name. Before the Spartans shut down their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Colette held an impressive .314 batting average with four multi-hit games, including a double and a run scored over Weidner's Creighton Blue Jays. The Torrance, Calif. native has appeared in 83 games over his three-plus seasons as a Spartan, driving in 18 runs since the 2018 season.

The Rochester Honkers enter their 28th season of play on May 31st on the road against the Eau Claire Express at 7:05 PM.

