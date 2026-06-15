Three Days. One City. One Champion. 2026 MLR Championship on Father's Day, June 21.

Published on June 15, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds YouTube Video







Championship Weekend kicks off in Chicago on June 19 and wraps up with 2026 MLR Championship on Father's Day, June 21 8 PM ET on ESPN2

the Fan Fest, special events, and plenty of rugby all weekend Full itinerary + tickets at link in bio. #MLR2026







Major League Rugby Stories from June 15, 2026

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