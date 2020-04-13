Three Crimson Tide Join the Woodchucks' Roster

Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce three additions to the 2020 roster. Jackson Tate, Myles Austin, and William Freeman will be joining the team from the University of Alabama.

Jackson Tate is a junior from Montgomery, AL. Tate played in 14 games with six starts during his first season with the Crimson Tide. He batted .286 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, and nine RBI. As a freshman and sophomore, Tate played for Lawson State Community College. During the 2019 season, he batted .377 with 14 home runs, 41 RBI, and 26 stolen bases. He was a recipient of an NJCAA Division I ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove in 2019 while also being named as the league's Defensive Player of the Year. He was also drafted in the 32nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners.

Myles Austin is a freshman from Smyrna, GA. Austin played in 12 games with five starts this 2020 season. He recorded three doubles, one RBI, one stolen base, and six runs scored. He was drafted in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. As a senior in high school in 2019, Austin was rated as the number three shortstop and fourth overall player in the state of Georgia according to Perfect Game USA.

William Freeman is a senior from Semmes, AL. Freeman made three appearances on the mound this 2020 season, including two starts. He pitched 8.2 innings with 13 strikeouts. Last year, he pitched in 12 games with six starts, finishing with a 2-2 record in 25.0 innings of work. He struck out 15 on the season. Freeman spent his freshman and sophomore season at Jones County Junior College where he helped the Bobcats to the MACJC championship two years in a row. As a sophomore, he finished 8-2 with six complete games, two saves and a 3.19 ERA with 92 strikeouts.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks' 2020 home opener is Saturday, May 30th. Stay after the game for post-game fireworks presented by TDS Fiber. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2020 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403.

