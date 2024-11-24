THREE Braces Power LA Galaxy to the Conference Finals: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
November 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy YouTube Video
Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintstil, and Dejan Joveljic unleashed a barrage of goals, each scoring a brace to advance LA Galaxy to the Western Conference Finals!
