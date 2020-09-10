Three Birds Land Postseason All-Star Honors

September 10, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The 2020 Sioux Falls Canaries were already considered one of the most talented teams in the history of the franchise. Now league voters have confirmed it.

Three Canaries, third baseman Damek Tomscha, outfielder Logan Landon and shortstop Andrew Ely, were named to the American Association's 2020 postseason all-star team, the league announced Thursday.

The three selections to the American Association all-star team is tied for second-most by Sioux Falls since joining the league in 2006, behind only the dominant 2010 Sioux Falls Pheasants and equal to the club's last championship squad in 2008.

The Canaries clinched a playoff spot for the first time in 10 years on Sunday; they will host American Association Finals games at the Birdcage on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (if necessary) of next week.

Tomscha wasn't just the best third baseman in the American Association, he was one of the best players in the league at any position. Through Wednesday's games, the Birds' cleanup batter ranks second in the league with 49 RBIs and sixth in the American Association with a .320 batting average. He also ranks fifth in the league with a .537 slugging percentage, while playing excellent defense at third base throughout the season.

Landon, a Sioux Falls native, is in the midst of one of the most impressive hot streaks in Canaries history. Through Wednesday's games he had hit safely in 26 games, the longest hitting streak by a Canary since at least 2010. The Birds' center fielder is hitting .382 over the streak with a .438 on-base percentage and five home runs. His full-season numbers are just as impressive; Landon is third in the American Association with a .333 batting average and has collected three four-hit games during the season, tied for the most in the league.

Ely earns the honor in his second year with the Canaries. The Birds' shortstop has always impressed with his sure hands in the field, but is no slouch with the bat either. The Idaho native sports a .295 batting average through Wednesday's games, 10th in the league and best among shortstops. He also leads league shortstops with an .866 OPS, fueled by nine home runs and 15 doubles. He also leads the league with 55 runs scored.

The Canaries finish up their regular season with a doubleheader at the Chicago Dogs at 5:05 p.m. Thursday. Their Finals series with the Milwaukee Milkmen begins Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. from Franklin Field.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.