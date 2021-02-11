Three Big Ten Players Signed to 2021 Rox Roster

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today the signings of three additional players for 2021 season. They include Jack Steil (Nebraska), Chance Hroch (Nebraska) and Dylan Nedved (Iowa).

Steil, a Cold Spring native, is currently a freshman infielder at the University of Nebraska. He was ranked as the top shortstop and number three overall player in the 2020 Minnesota high school graduating class by Prep Baseball Report. During his junior season at ROCORI High School he was named a 2019 Rawlings Preseason All-American by Perfect Game.

Hroch is a graduate transfer senior at the University of Nebraska. The right-handed pitcher previously played four seasons at New Mexico State. In 2019 he was a first-team All-Region and all-conference pitcher when he had a 10-1 record and a 2.74 earned run average while throwing 85.1 innings in 15 starts.

Nedved is an infielder and right-handed pitcher at the University of Iowa where he is a redshirt junior. In 10 games during the shortened 2020 season, he had a .308 batting average with 11 runs batted in and 10 runs scored. He also made five appearances on the mound where he finished with a 1-0 record and a 1.35 earned run average with seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings pitched.

With the latest signings the Rox now have 16 players signed to the 2021 roster. Rox Field Manager David Bellamy and the Rox organization will continue to build the roster for the upcoming season.

The 2021 season presented by Fleet Farm will be the Rox tenth season of Northwoods League baseball. The home opener is Friday, June 4th presented by Coborn's. There will be post-game fireworks. Get a complete game schedule here.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2021 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

