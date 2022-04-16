Three Aces Homer in 18-8 Loss to River Cats
April 16, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - Drew Ellis, Matt Davidson and Stone Garrett each recorded homers in an 18-8 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (7-4).
Drew Ellis kickstarted the Reno Aces (5-6) offense with a 432-foot two-run shot in the bottom of the first. In the very next at-bat, Matt Davidson belted a 437-foot solo homer over the left field video board for a 3-0 lead.
Stone Garrett tied the game at four with a frozen rope solo homer to the Aces bullpen in the bottom of the third.
Ryne Nelson (0-1) takes the loss after allowing seven earned runs, six hits and struck out three batters in four innings of work.
Eight out of the nine batters in Reno's lineup recorded a hit.
The Aces set a season-high for extra-base hits in a single game with eight against Sacramento.
Aces Notables:
Drew Ellis: 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R.
Matt Davidson: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI.
Stone Garrett: 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI.
Stuart Fairchild : 2-for-4, 2B.
The Reno Aces continue their 2022 home schedule with two, six-game series at Greater Nevada Field. They begin with the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, followed by the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Tickets for the home opener and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2022
- Salt Lake Takes Down Las Vegas Behind Big Sixth Inning - Salt Lake Bees
- Three Aces Homer in 18-8 Loss to River Cats - Reno Aces
- Space Cowboys Nearly Walk It off Saturday vs. Round Rock - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tough Times with the 'Topes Continue - Tacoma Rainiers
- River Cats bash Aces with 5 home runs - Sacramento River Cats
- Mariachis Blast La Familia, 10-3 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Express Clinches Series with 6-3 Win over Space Cowboys - Round Rock Express
- Space Cowboys Game Notes - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 16, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at ABQ (5:35 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Aviators Host El Paso and Tacoma in Season-Long 12-Game Homestand from April 19 - May 1 - Las Vegas Aviators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Three Aces Homer in 18-8 Loss to River Cats
- Aces Rally Falls Short Despite Davidson's 200th MILB Homer in 4-3 Loss to Sacramento
- Aces Announce Easter Celebration at Greater Nevada Field this Sunday
- Aces' Comeback Attempt Fall Short in 9-3 Defeat to the River Cats
- Aces Slug Four Home Runs in '22 Home Opener Win over Sacramento, 11-4