Three Aces Homer in 18-8 Loss to River Cats

April 16, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Drew Ellis, Matt Davidson and Stone Garrett each recorded homers in an 18-8 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (7-4).

Drew Ellis kickstarted the Reno Aces (5-6) offense with a 432-foot two-run shot in the bottom of the first. In the very next at-bat, Matt Davidson belted a 437-foot solo homer over the left field video board for a 3-0 lead.

Stone Garrett tied the game at four with a frozen rope solo homer to the Aces bullpen in the bottom of the third.

Ryne Nelson (0-1) takes the loss after allowing seven earned runs, six hits and struck out three batters in four innings of work.

Eight out of the nine batters in Reno's lineup recorded a hit.

The Aces set a season-high for extra-base hits in a single game with eight against Sacramento.

Aces Notables:

Drew Ellis: 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R.

Matt Davidson: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI.

Stone Garrett: 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI.

Stuart Fairchild : 2-for-4, 2B.

The Reno Aces continue their 2022 home schedule with two, six-game series at Greater Nevada Field. They begin with the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, followed by the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Tickets for the home opener and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.