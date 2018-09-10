Those Are Some Baaaaad Ems...

EUGENE, OR - Bad News Ems. That's the identity the Emeralds have taken on in their 2018 playoff run, and once again, they proved why in Game 1 of the NWL Championship best-of-5 series against the Spokane Indians on Sunday, September 9th, at PK Park, besting the Indians 3-2.

After giving up two solo home runs in the bottom of the 4th, the Ems bounced back in the next half-inning, with Luis Vasquez and Nelson Velazquez delivering a pair of 2-out RBI singles, tying up the score 2-2 in the 5th. The score would remain the same until the 8th inning, when Levi Jordan, who had just one home run all season, belted a 2-strike, 2-out home run to left field to give Eugene an improbable 3-2 lead. Ivan Medina then shut down the Indians in the 8th and 9th inning for the 6-out save, propelling the Emeralds to a 1-0 series lead.

This game came on the heels of Eugene's improbable 2-game-to-none series victory over the Hillsboro Hops, who owned the best record in the Northwest League this season, besting the Emeralds by 20 games. Because of a scheduling conflict at Avista Stadium in Spokane, all 5 potential championship games will be held at PK Park in Eugene, with the Ems as the designated visiting team for Games 1 and 2. Game 2 will be Monday, September 10th, with first pitch at 7:05pm.

Tickets can be purchased at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com, with box seats going for just $5! Come on out and watch these Bad News Ems if they can complete the journey from worst-to-first!

The Eugene Emeralds are the short-season Class A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For the third consecutive season, the Ems will be in the NWL Championship series, looking to avenge last season's loss to Vancouver. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and were nominated for the Larry MacPhail Award for a seventh consecutive year in 2017. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

