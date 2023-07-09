Thorpe Helps Renegades to Shutout Win over Jersey Shore

Lakewood, N.J. - Behind a terrific pitching performance by Drew Thorpe, the Hudson Valley Renegades shut out the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Coming off a complete game shutout win on Monday, Drew Thorpe was fantastic again for the Renegades. He threw 7.0 shutout innings, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out seven. Thorpe (8-1) has allowed just one run across his last 44.0 innings pitched, dating back to a start on May 28 at Wilmington.

The Renegades took the lead in the top of the first against BlueClaws starter Matt Osterberg (5-5). Ben Cowles led off the game with a ground rule double and scored on a one-out RBI double by Agustin Ramirez to put Hudson Valley in front 1-0.

Pitching dominated from there, with five Jersey Shore pitchers combining to retire 20 consecutive hitters before Anthony Garcia led off the top of the eighth with an opposite field home run off Carlos Betancourt to grow the lead to 2-0. The blast was Garcia's fourth of the season.

Jack Neely tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning, and Luis Velasquez worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to nail down his first save of the year with the Renegades. The BlueClaws did not record a hit after the fourth inning.

With the win, Hudson Valley enters the All-Star break having won eight of its last nine games, and has climbed above the .500 mark for the first time in the second half of the season, after starting 0-6. Sunday's game was the seventh shutout thrown by the Renegades this season.

In picking up his eighth win of the season, Thorpe remains in the South Atlantic League lead for wins, and is one shy of tying Mike Venafro (1995) and Josh Maciejewski (2021) for the single-season franchise record.

Hudson Valley enjoys the 2023 All-Star Break for the next four days, before returning to action at Heritage Financial Park on Friday, July 14 to host the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays to kick off a nine-game homestand out of the All-Star Break. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with pregame coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network at 6:45. For tickets and more information, slide to www.hvrenegades.com or call (845) 838-0094.

Renegades Record: 47-34, 8-7

