Thomson Joins Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of forward David Thomson for the 2023-24 season.

Thomson, 26, is a 6'0" forward from Vaughan, Ontario. Thomson spent four seasons at the University of Toronto where he appeared in 62 total games earning 69 points. After his time at University of Toronto, he began his professional career with the Wichita Thunder (ECHL) before spending the 2022-23 season in Sweden. Last season in Sweden, he appeared in 24 games earning 20 points.

In a corresponding transaction, D Mason Palmer will start the season on the 14-day IR.

