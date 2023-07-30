Thompson's Catch Saves Dragons in 4-2 Win; Dayton Moves into Tie for First Place

July 30, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Midland, Mich.-Dayton outfielder Justice Thompson made a leaping catch against the left field fence with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to preserve a 4-2 Dragons win over the Great Lakes Loons on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons earned their eighth win in the last nine games and won five-of-six in the series with the Loons.

With the win, the Dragons moved into a tie for first place with Fort Wayne in the Midwest League's East Division second half race.

Dayton took a two-run lead to the bottom of the ninth inning but issued three walks in the inning to load the bases. Dragons reliever John Murphy entered the game with two on and no outs and notched a pair of strikeouts sandwiched around a walk that loaded the bases. With two outs, Murphy ran the count to 2-2 against the Loons' Damon Keith, who fouled off several pitches to stay alive. Keith then lifted a long, high drive to left field that looked like a possible walk-off grand slam. Thompson had time to go back to the fence, turn, wait, and leap, reaching high to make the game-ending catch.

The Dragons built a 3-0 lead over the first half of the contest, getting a solo home run from Jack Rogers, his eighth homer of the year, and a pair of run-scoring singles by Austin Hendrick and Cade Hunter. Great Lakes scored two in the bottom of the sixth to make it 3-2, but Thompson connected on a solo home run in the top of the eighth, his eighth of the year, but make it 4-2, and set the stage for the dramatic ninth inning.

Dragons starting pitcher Carson Rudd was exceptional, matching the team's season high with nine strikeouts over four and two-thirds shutout innings. He allowed just two hits and two walks.

The Dragons finished with seven hits, including the home runs by Rogers and Thompson. Tyler Callihan had a double and single.

Up Next: The Dragons (17-13, 50-46) do not play on Monday. They open a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Tuesday, August 1when they host the Beloit Sky Carp at 7:05 p.m. Kevin Abel (0-0, 7.88) is scheduled to start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.