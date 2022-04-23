Thompson Homer Breaks Deadlock, Lifts Chihuahuas

April 23, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Las Vegas Aviators 5-2 Friday night for their second consecutive win. The Chihuahuas and Aviators have split the first four games of the six-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark.

El Paso's Trayce Thompson hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie. It was Thompson's seventh homer of the season, which is the second-most in the Pacific Coast League. His 14 RBIs are tied for second-most in the league. Thompson also homered on Thursday night and has already hit home runs in back-to-back games three times this season.

Chihuahuas third baseman C.J. Hinojosa went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for the Chihuahuas. Hinojosa has three extra-base hits in his last five at-bats. El Paso starter Ryan Weathers pitched four shutout innings but allowed seven baserunners in his fourth start of the season.

Team Records: El Paso (8-8), Las Vegas (8-8)

Next Game: Saturday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso LHP Luke Westphal (0-0, 3.60) vs. Las Vegas RHP Collin Wiles (1-1, 5.73). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.