Thompson Earns Second Pitcher of the Week Honor

June 18, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Myrtle Beach Pelicans right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 11-17, the league office announced Monday. The weekly honor is Thompson's second of the season.

In the Cullman, Ala., native's start on June 14 against the Carolina Mudcats, Thompson fired seven perfect innings with eight strikeouts before departing the game. Thus, including his May 26 outing in Carolina in which he allowed just one hit, Thompson has retired 37 Muddies in a row.

A third-round pick out of Auburn University by the Cubs in 2017, Thompson is 3-3 with a 3.19 ERA in 12 starts this season. Over 67.2 innings, the right-hander has yielded just 49 hits with 61 strikeouts against 13 walks. Thompson leads the league in WHIP (0.92) and ranks third in batting average against (.202). Among the circuit's starters, his 1.7 BB/9 places fourth.

Thompson, who also won the league's Pitcher of the Week honor for May 21-27, has surrendered more than three earned runs in a start just twice in his last 10 outings dating back to April 17. Over this run, he has ceded 17 runs, 15 earned, on 35 hits in 58.1 innings for a 2.31 ERA. He has whiffed 54 while walking only 12 during this hot streak.

