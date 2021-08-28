Thompson Dominates, Now Holds 2/3 of ALPB Triple Crown

(York, PA) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs downed the York Revolution on Saturday night by a score of 8-1, picking up their tenth win in thirteen games. The Crabs currently hold the best record in the Atlantic League since June 15 (38-26), the best team batting average, and the best team earned run average. Daryl Thompson (W, 10-2) shoved again Saturday night, holding the Revs to one run in seven innings.

With the reigning Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year on the mound, Daryl Thompson, the Crabs locked down the potent Revs offense. Thompson fanned five batters to cap off a dominant month of August. In five starts, Thompson finished the month 4-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 25:5 K/BB in 36.2 innings. In 2019, Thompson held two-thirds of the Atlantic League Triple Crown, leading in strikeouts with 162 (two shy of the most in a single season in league history) and wins, 15. In 2021, Thompson's ten wins and his 3.13 ERA lead the league, while his 72 strikeouts are fifth in the league.

As for his ALPB career, Thompson picked up his 70th win, making him five away from the all-time record (74, Tim Cain). Thompson, a La Plata High School alum and MLB veteran, already became the Atlantic League's strikeout king earlier in 2021 (816). This year is different, however, because in his ninth season with the Blue Crabs, he has the statistically best offense behind him since he joined the team in 2011.

The offense poured it on the Revs on Saturday night, winning 8-1 on the backs of Alex Crosby, Joe DeLuca homers and Thompson's lights out night. Southern Maryland will finish the series on Sunday in a doubleheader beginning at 2:00 PM.

