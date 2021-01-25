Thome to Headline Dash Virtual Hot Stove Banquet

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash have announced that Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Thome, a first ballot Hall of Famer and five-time All-Star will headline their 2021 Virtual Hot Stove Banquet. This virtual event, presented by Truist, will go live on Wednesday, February 17, from 6:45 p.m. - 8:15 p.m. Thome will be interviewed by current White Sox and ESPN broadcaster Jason Bennetti. Along with Thome's appearance, Bennetti will interview an impressive lineup of White Sox players and Front Office staff members. The event will also feature an online auction of sports memorabilia, including autographed items from many former and current White Sox players and prospects.

Proceeds from the event and the auction will benefit the Winston-Salem Sports Foundation which supports local youth baseball and softball organizations. Over the last six years, the Sports Foundation, Dash and Flow Chevrolet have joined forces on the Diamonds in the Rough Program. This unique program has funded renovations to local little league and softball fields, provided coaching resources, field and player equipment, and created opportunities for local youth to train with Dash players and attend Dash games.

Tickets for the Hot Stove Banquet Presented by Truist are on sale now at WSDash.com. Each ticket is $35 if purchased before Monday, February 1 and will include links to the virtual event and auction page as well as a personalized digital photo with Jim Thome.

Jim Thome played in Major League Baseball (MLB) for 22 seasons (1991-2012). A first ballot MLB Hall of Famer, he played for six different teams, most notably the Cleveland Indians, during the 1990s and early 2000s. A prolific power hitter, Thome hit 612 home runs during his career-the eighth-most all time-along with 2,328 hits, 1,699 runs batted in (RBI), and a .276 batting average. He was a member of five All-Star teams and won a Silver Slugger Award in 1996. Thome currently works as Special Assistant to GM Rick Hahn in the White Sox Front Office.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

