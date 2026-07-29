Thomas Müller SMASHES the MLS Shooting Challenge RECORD
Published on July 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video
MLS All-Star Shooting Challenge pres. by @ATT
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