Thomas Müller POSTGAME
Published on October 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video
Check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from October 12, 2025
- FC Dallas Falls, 2-1, to the LA Galaxy - FC Dallas
- Sounders FC Defeats Real Salt Lake, 1-0, Saturday Evening at Lumen Field in Final Regular-Season Home Match of 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Gabriel Pec and Elijah Wynder Score, LA Galaxy Defeat FC Dallas, 2-1, at Home - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Müller Magic Sends 'Caps Top of the West
- Sebastian Berhalter Named MLS Player of Matchday 38
- 'Caps unbeaten in 10 matches for second time this season
- 'Caps qualify for 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup
- Whitecaps FC Host 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Final this Wednesday