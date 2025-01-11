Thomas McConvey Nets Four Goals in Tough Loss

January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Thomas McConvey was in on HALF of Rochester's 18 goals Saturday night!

4G, 5A is the best offensive effort in his career so far.

