Thomas Hoggarth Hero HL vs. TOR

March 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







It was a 2nd-half hat trick for Thomas Hoggarth as he tried to aid in Halifax's comeback effort against Toronto in a 15-12 loss.

