Thomas Hoggarth Hero HL vs. CGY

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







5 goals and 4 assists for Thomas Hoggarth in his first game as a member of @HFXThunderbirds - not bad, not bad!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.