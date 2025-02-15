Thomas Hoggarth Connects on Three Goals

February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







It was a 3-goal, 2-assist night for Thomas Hoggarth in the Halifax Thunderbirds' 13-10 W over Philly!

