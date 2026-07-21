"THOMAS AMANG RESTORES ORDER!!!"
Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video
Thomas Amang scored a stunning game-winning goal in the tenth minute of stoppage time of Athletic Club Boise's 2-1 win over Portland Hearts of Pine at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium; Dylan Sing and Blake Bodily both scored late in the second half before Amang's winner.
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