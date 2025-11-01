This Western Semi-Final Promo Will FIRE YOU UP: Grey Cup Playoffs
Published on October 31, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Playoff pressure. BC's high-powered offence meets Calgary's comeback fire. Rourke and the Lions lead the league's most dangerous attack while Adams Jr. and the Stampeders refuse to back down. Everything comes down to this Western Semi-Final.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from October 31, 2025
- Alouettes Release Defensive Lineman Shawn Oakman - Montreal Alouettes
- Shawn Oakman Suspended Indefinitely - CFL
- Alouettes in Playoff Mode - Montreal Alouettes
- Cormier and Whyte Fined for Actions in Week 21 - CFL
- Tiger-Cats Commission an Additional Fifth Episode of Made in the Hammer with Eastern Final Blackout Game Coming Up - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.