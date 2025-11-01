This Western Semi-Final Promo Will FIRE YOU UP: Grey Cup Playoffs

Published on October 31, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Playoff pressure. BC's high-powered offence meets Calgary's comeback fire. Rourke and the Lions lead the league's most dangerous attack while Adams Jr. and the Stampeders refuse to back down. Everything comes down to this Western Semi-Final.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.