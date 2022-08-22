This Weekend: Ticket Amnesty Days - Bring Your Old Tickets

JERESY SHORE, NJ - Do you have unused BlueClaws tickets lying around - tickets from any game in BlueClaws history? You're in luck! *Ticket Amnesty Weekend *is coming up on August 27th & 28th and you can exchange your unused BlueClaws tickets for a ticket to either of those two games!

How It Works

Simply bring your unused BlueClaws Box Office at ShoreTown Ballpark and we'll exchange them for a reserve seat (subject to availability) to the game on either Saturday, August 27th or Sunday, August 28th!

About These Games

- Saturday, August 27th (7:05 pm) - It's Star Wars Night! We'll have characters on hand for special skits and fun. We'll have food & drink specials all over the ballpark as well.

_Sunday, August 28th _(1:05 pm) - It's a Kids Day Sunday. Members of the Jenkinson's Boardwalk BlueClaws Kids Club (more here) eat free thanks to Sabrett! Dogs are welcome as part of AmeriHealth Dog Day Sunday, and Kids Run the Bases after the game thanks to Children's Specialized Hospital!

All you have to do is bring your unused BlueClaws tickets to the Box Office! You can exchange your tickets during regular business hours this week or this weekend. The Box Office opens two hours before the game on both Saturday and Sunday.

