The Iowa Wild dropped a pair of games against the Henderson Silver Knights at Wells Fargo Arena last weekend but have two opportunities to pick up wins on the road against the Manitoba Moose this week. Continue reading This Week In Iowa Wild Hockey for your weekly update on the team!

TEAM LEADERS

* Points: Jake Lucchini (3, 1g-2a)

* Goals: Five tied (1)

* Assists: Jujhar Khaira, Jake Lucchini, Nic Petan (2)

* PIM: Brenden Miller (17)

STANDINGS

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at Manitoba Moose

Saturday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at Manitoba Moose

NOTABLE STORYLINES

* Iowa embarks on the first road trip of the season this week when it visits Manitoba

* The Wild went 20-11-4-1 on the road in 2022-23

* Defenseman Carson Lambos earned his first professional point with an assist against the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday

* Defenseman Dakota Mermis became the first Iowa Wild call-up to play with the Minnesota Wild this season in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens

IN THE COMMUNITY

* Junior Crash Course continues at Wells Fargo Arena this week

* Junior Crash Course helps aspiring youth hockey players in central Iowa learn how to skate and play hockey. Kids between the ages of 4 and 12 have the chance to learn how to skate and play hockey through the program, which consists of six sessions beginning in October and is designed to introduce the game of hockey at the beginner level while providing kids with FREE equipment from JT's Slapshot Hockey Shop.

THEY SAID IT!

"The spirit and the character really showed (Friday night). We saw a really good effort for most of the night from our guys, which is not surprising at all. It was great to see that spirit within the group." - Iowa Wild Head Coach Brett McLean on Friday's 4-2 defeat to Henderson.

"The spirit and the character really showed (Friday night). We saw a really good effort for most of the night from our guys, which is not surprising at all. It was great to see that spirit within the group." - Iowa Wild Head Coach Brett McLean on Friday's 4-2 defeat to Henderson.

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com.

