This Week at Victory Field, September 29-October 3

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians conclude the Triple-A Final Stretch and their 2021 season with a five-game homestand from Wednesday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 3 against the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Indians are coming off a 17-12 win in Omaha, where they belted 14 home runs in five games, currently the most in Triple-A during Minor League Baseball's "Homers That Help" campaign. To purchase tickets, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7:05 PM

Bark in the Park presented by Noah's Animal Hospitals and PetSuites

- Ticket packages include one (1) giveaway item; dog owners may select a leash, food scoop, ball toss toy or frisbee toy.

- Limit of one (1) dog per person.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:05 PM

Thirsty Thursday presented by Sun King Brewery

- $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Circle City Night

- Players will wear Circle City jerseys and rep the 317 for the final time in 2021.

- The game-worn autographed jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting Indianapolis Indians Charities. The auction begins at 10 AM and concludes at the end of the seventh inning.

Text VICTORY to 72727 to bid.

Friday, Oct. 1 at 7:05 PM

Fan Appreciation Weekend presented by Elements Financial

- The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a scratch-off to redeem for bobbleheads, fanny packs, sunglasses and t-shirts.

- Every ticket scanned will automatically be entered to win grand prizes throughout the game.

- Stick around and enjoy a spectacular fireworks show immediately following the game.

- Purchase a mystery item at the Qtego table located by the Standings & Lineup Board behind Section 109. Mystery jerseys and autographed baseballs - including Razor Shines, Roger Clemens, Wade Boggs, Phil Niekro and Bryan Reynolds - will be available to purchase while supplies last with all proceeds benefiting Indianapolis Indians Charities.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Faith & Fellowship Night

- Enjoy a pregame Q&A segment with Indians players who will share their faith-focused stories.

The segment will take place on field on the third base warning track. Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:05 PM

Fan Appreciation Weekend presented by Elements Financial

- The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a scratch-off to redeem for bobbleheads, fanny packs, sunglasses and t-shirts.

- Every ticket scanned will automatically be entered to win grand prizes throughout the game.

- Stick around and enjoy the last fireworks show of the season immediately following the game.

- Indianapolis Indians Charities is running an end-of-season auction starting at 10 AM until the end of the seventh inning. Several autographed jerseys, Victory Field 25th Anniversary player cutouts and memorabilia will be up for grabs. Text VICTORY to 72727 to bid.

Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:35 PM

Fan Appreciation Weekend presented by Elements Financial

- The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a scratch-off to redeem for bobbleheads, fanny packs, sunglasses, t-shirts and 25 grand prizes - Shirt Off My Back! Twenty-five (25) winners will receive a game-worn autographed white home jersey that will be picked up postgame on the field.

- Every ticket scanned will automatically be entered to win additional grand prizes throughout the game.

- Gates open at 12:30 PM.

Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Aquafina and Meijer

- All kids 14 and under receive a voucher for a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission. Knot Hole Kids Club giveaway presented by Riley Children's Hospital and WTHR

- KHKC members can receive any giveaway item they did not receive during the season while supplies last. KHKC members can also run the bases postgame.

