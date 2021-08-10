This Week at Gesa Stadium

Homestand Preview

Tuesday, August 10th we kick off the homestand with Happy Hour from 6:05 - 7:05. 12oz Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra will be available for just $3! Then after the game kids can join Dusty on the field for Kids Run the Bases!

Wednesday, August 11th is Get Away Night presented by Legends Casino! All game long Legends Casino will be giving away prizes to lucky fans, including free food and drink at the casino, or a free night's stay at the all new Legends Casino Hotel!

Thursday, August 12th we'll be lighting up the Pasco sky with a Postgame Fireworks Show thanks to our friends at Desert Food Mart & Cougar Cave Café! Arrive early for Happy Hour from 6:05 - 7:05.

Friday, August 13th is our Seat Cushion Giveaway! Thanks to our wonderful partner Gesa Credit Union, the first 500 fans through the Gesa Stadium gates will receive a Dust Devils seat cushion! Arrive early to get yours!

Saturday, August 14th is Scout Night presented by Big 5 Sporting Goods! Local area Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Cub Scouts are invited to bring out their troops for a night of fun. Arrive at the gate with your scout uniform and receive an Upper Box ticket for just $10! We'll also have a spectacular Postgame Fireworks Show courtesy of Calbom & Schwab Law Group!

Sunday, August 15th we wrap up the series with a fan favorite, Dash for Cash presented by Wildhorse Resort & Casino! After the game $1,000 cash will be dropped from a lift into the outfield and 15 lucky fans will have a chance to run out and collect as much cash as they can! It's also our fifth Viñeros night of the season, when the team will don alternate uniforms and play as the Viñeros de Tri-City!

Tuesday through Saturday gates will open at 6:05pm with first pitch at 7:05pm. Sunday's game will start at 6:05pm, with gates open at 5:05pm.

