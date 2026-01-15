This Was An All-Out War for Possession!
Published on January 15, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video
@vegasdesertdogs vs. @SaskRush
Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 15, 2026
- Watts Grinding to Earn Place with Thunderbirds - Halifax Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Rush Stories
- Rush Top Desert Dogs
- Rush Top Thunderbirds, 11-7
- Rush Strike down Halifax
- Rush Take Down Swarm, 7-4
- Rush Edged at Black Bears