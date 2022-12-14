This Saturday, We'll Travel to the Upside Down

December 14, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







This Saturday, we'll travel to the Upside Down to take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers! Wear black and enjoy your trip to the Upside Down as we encounter stranger things.

The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a black Havoc rally towel courtesy of Black Tie Moving.

The Havoc will sport specialty Upside Down jerseys that are live for auction NOW on DASH. Bid on your favorite player's jersey and pick it up following the game.

Tickets are selling fast for Saturday - so secure yours NOWor by calling the Havoc office (no added fees!) between 9am-5pm!

