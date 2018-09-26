This Saturday: The Yogi Berra Stadium Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

Tap into the fun at the second annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival presented by the New Jersey Jackals! This year's event will be bigger and better than before. Enjoy food, beer, music, games, and shopping right ON THE FIELD at Yogi Berra Stadium! You can also celebrate the life and legacy of Yogi Berra with a slew of fun activities at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center. There is something for everyone, so bring the whole family for one of North Jersey's biggest parties.

FEATURES

25+ food trucks with a variety of delicious fare

75+ craft beers at our Beer Garden

Live music by the The B-Street Band- the original Springsteen tribute band (1-6 PM)

Backyard games, inflatables, and kids activities

FREE parking

YOGI TRIBUTE DAY (FREE ADMISSION)

Fun activities at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center next door

Test your speed on PITCH!, a new indoor interactive baseball experience

Wear a vintage mitt from the MITTMOBILE

Meet a mascot

Catch a classic baseball movie: The Sandlot (12:30 PM) and A League of Their Own (2:30 PM)

Also: Contests, crafts, face painting, tattoos, and more

DATE AND TIME

Saturday, September 29, 2018

12-7 PM

Rain or shine

LOCATION

Yogi Berra Stadium, 8 Yogi Berra Drive, Little Falls, NJ 07424 (on the campus of Montclair State University)

ADMISSION*

Adults: $5

Children 36" tall and shorter: FREE

Montclair State University students, alumni, faculty, and staff: $3 (please present MSU ID)

*Food trucks and vendors will sell food, drinks, and products at an additional cost.

BEER GARDEN

Beer Tokens: $5 each for a 12-ounce pour

Beer Sampling Tickets: $10 for 1) a souvenir Yogi Berra Stadium mug and 2) five tickets for 5-ounce samples of any beer you choose

FOOD, BEER, AND VENDORS LIST

Visit YogiBerraStadium.com for the list of food trucks, beer, and vendors

SPONSORS

New Jersey Jackals

State Fair Seasons

GET A LYFT

Unlock your ride credits using the code YBSFEST for $5 off your Lyft to or from the event (Restrictions apply. Subject to Lyft's terms of service.)

Date, time, food trucks, and event details are subject to change.

