This Saturday: The Yogi Berra Stadium Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival
September 26, 2018 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release
Tap into the fun at the second annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival presented by the New Jersey Jackals! This year's event will be bigger and better than before. Enjoy food, beer, music, games, and shopping right ON THE FIELD at Yogi Berra Stadium! You can also celebrate the life and legacy of Yogi Berra with a slew of fun activities at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center. There is something for everyone, so bring the whole family for one of North Jersey's biggest parties.
FEATURES
25+ food trucks with a variety of delicious fare
75+ craft beers at our Beer Garden
Live music by the The B-Street Band- the original Springsteen tribute band (1-6 PM)
Backyard games, inflatables, and kids activities
FREE parking
YOGI TRIBUTE DAY (FREE ADMISSION)
Fun activities at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center next door
Test your speed on PITCH!, a new indoor interactive baseball experience
Wear a vintage mitt from the MITTMOBILE
Meet a mascot
Catch a classic baseball movie: The Sandlot (12:30 PM) and A League of Their Own (2:30 PM)
Also: Contests, crafts, face painting, tattoos, and more
DATE AND TIME
Saturday, September 29, 2018
12-7 PM
Rain or shine
LOCATION
Yogi Berra Stadium, 8 Yogi Berra Drive, Little Falls, NJ 07424 (on the campus of Montclair State University)
ADMISSION*
Adults: $5
Children 36" tall and shorter: FREE
Montclair State University students, alumni, faculty, and staff: $3 (please present MSU ID)
*Food trucks and vendors will sell food, drinks, and products at an additional cost.
BEER GARDEN
Beer Tokens: $5 each for a 12-ounce pour
Beer Sampling Tickets: $10 for 1) a souvenir Yogi Berra Stadium mug and 2) five tickets for 5-ounce samples of any beer you choose
FOOD, BEER, AND VENDORS LIST
Visit YogiBerraStadium.com for the list of food trucks, beer, and vendors
SPONSORS
New Jersey Jackals
State Fair Seasons
GET A LYFT
Unlock your ride credits using the code YBSFEST for $5 off your Lyft to or from the event (Restrictions apply. Subject to Lyft's terms of service.)
Date, time, food trucks, and event details are subject to change.
