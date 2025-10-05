This Pro Football Player Has Rescued 1500+ Dogs..
Published on October 5, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/IJWSic_mUDI
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Brady Oliveira resets his mind by advocating for dogs in need. Pure focus, real purpose.
