This Pick Six Sent Riderville into a Frenzy! #cfl #football

July 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Marcus Sayles intercepts the pass from Cameron Dukes and returns it for a Roughriders touchdown

