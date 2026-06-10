This Otter be InterestingÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦ IceDogs Announce OHL Rivalry Week

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT. - The Niagara IceDogs have announced their Rivalry Week matchup for the 2026-27 season, featuring a home-and-home series against the Erie Otters.

The rivalry begins on Friday, October 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Meridian Centre before shifting to Erie on Saturday, October 24 for a 6:00 p.m. puck drop.

The Rivalry Week series marks the first two of six meetings between the IceDogs and Otters during the 2026-27 season. It also serves as the first of two consecutive home-and-home sets between the clubs, with the second taking place on November 14 and 15, 2026.

Niagara enjoyed success against Erie during the 2025-26 campaign, posting a 4-1-1-0 record in six meetings. The IceDogs will look to carry that momentum into another chapter of the long-standing rivalry.

2025-2026 Head-to-Head Matchup Recap

Oct 17, 2025: Erie 3, Niagara 1

Oct 18, 2025: Niagara 4, Erie 3 (OT)

Feb 26, 2026: Niagara 5, Erie 4 (SO)

Mar 14, 2026: Niagara 7, Erie 1

Mar 21, 2026: Erie 4, Niagara 3

Mar 22, 2026: Niagara 6, Erie 5 (OT)

We look forward to Dog Country rising up and packing the Meridian Centre for the opening game of Rivalry Week on October 23. Those unable to attend can catch on YourTV Niagara and FloHockey.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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