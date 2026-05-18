UFL Dallas Renegades

This One's for You DAD!

Published on May 18, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Dallas Renegades YouTube Video


Colonel Green, a hero on and off the field

#ufl #football #highlights

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United Football League Stories from May 18, 2026


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