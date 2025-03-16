This Move by Angel City Alyssa Thompson Finishes the Chance! #NWSL
March 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video
Check out the Angel City FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 16, 2025
- San Diego Wave FC Earn 1-1 Draw in Season Opener against Angel City FC at BMO Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
- Gotham FC Battles to 1-1 Season-Opening Draw at Seattle - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Gotham FC Battles to 1-1 Season-Opening Draw at Seattle - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Reign FC Opens Season with 1-1 Draw Against NJ/NY Gotham FC - Seattle Reign FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Angel City FC Stories
- Angel City Football Club Announces Final Roster and Moves Ahead of 2025 NWSL Regular Season
- Angel City Football Club Announces New Partnership with Tamagotchi© Creator Bandai Namco Toys and Collectibles America
- Sporting Director Mark Parsons and Interim Head Coach Sam Laity Discuss the Last Week of Preseason Training Ahead of 2025 NWSL Regular Season
- Angel City Football Club and Defender Savy King Agree to Two-Year Contract Extension
- Angel City Football Club Signs Forward Riley Tiernan and Midfielder Hannah Johnson Ahead of 2025 NWSL SEASON