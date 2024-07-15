This Late Game Comeback Is a Must Watch! #cfl #football

July 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Walter Fletcher runs in a late touchdown to secure a comeback win for the Alouettes

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.