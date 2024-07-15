This Late Game Comeback Is a Must Watch! #cfl #football
July 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Walter Fletcher runs in a late touchdown to secure a comeback win for the Alouettes
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
