This Kid Was cookin' on Saturday: USL Championship Player of the Week, Week 4: Abdellatif Aboukoura
April 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video
Check out the Loudoun United FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 1, 2025
- FC Tulsa Inks Goalkeeper John Berner to Short-Term Contract - FC Tulsa
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Oakland Roots SC: April 5, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Ydrach Named to Team of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Spencer, Rogers Announced to USL Championship Team of the Week 4 Team - FC Tulsa
- Wahab Ackwei Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 4 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Freddy Kleemann Earns First Career Team of the Week Selection - Sacramento Republic FC
- Maalique Foster Earns USLC "Team of the Week" Honors - Indy Eleven
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Marco Micaletto Has Been Named to Team of the Week for Week 4 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Watsonville Native Adrian Rebollar and Carlos Guzmán Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Monterey Bay FC
- Hartford Heads North to Portland as Open Cup Run Continues - Hartford Athletic
- Legion FC Names Nick Hall as Club's First Chief Business Officer - Birmingham Legion FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.