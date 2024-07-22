This Is Your Chance!

July 22, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Apply today for the 2024 MASL Pro-Player Combine in San Diego, California. This is YOUR chance to be evaluated by coaches from every time across North America.

