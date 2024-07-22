This Is Your Chance!
July 22, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Dallas Sidekicks YouTube Video
Apply today for the 2024 MASL Pro-Player Combine in San Diego, California. This is YOUR chance to be evaluated by coaches from every time across North America.
Check out the Dallas Sidekicks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from July 22, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dallas Sidekicks Stories
- Midfielder Yahir Romero Re-Signs with Sidekicks Until 2027
- Sidekicks Re-Sign MASL Draft Pick Colin O'Keefe Until 2027
- Panamanian Blas Pérez Returns to Dallas Sidekicks for 2024-2025 Season
- Sidekicks Officially Appoint Terry Woodberry Head Coach
- Sidekicks End 2023-2024 Season with a 3 Game Win Streak, Defeat Ambush 7-2