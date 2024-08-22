This Is MLS: Winners & Losers of the Transfer Window, & MLS Cup Predictions

August 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #futbol #soccer #giroud #marcoreus

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.