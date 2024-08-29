This Is MLS: Who Is Inter Miami's Biggest Supporters' Shield Threat?

August 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Jillian Sakovits, Taylor Twellman, Calen Carr, and Maurice Adu consider the biggest obstacles Inter Miami faces on their hunt for the Supporters' Shield.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.