This Interception Saved the Game for the Stampeders! #cfl #football #cflfootball

July 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Demerio Houston comes up with the interception in overtime for the Calgary Stampeders to save the game against his former team.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.