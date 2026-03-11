This Has NEVER Happened in MLS Before! FOUR Teams PERFECT START
Published on March 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
For the first time in @mls history four teams are a perfect 3-0-0 after Matchday 3. Enjoy every goal from @LAFC, @WhitecapsFC, @sjearthquakes, and @SanDiegoFC as they hold unblemished records.
