This Has NEVER Happened in MLS Before! FOUR Teams PERFECT START

Published on March 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







For the first time in @mls history four teams are a perfect 3-0-0 after Matchday 3. Enjoy every goal from @LAFC, @WhitecapsFC, @sjearthquakes, and @SanDiegoFC as they hold unblemished records.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 11, 2026

LAFC Plays to 1-1 Draw with LD Alajuelense in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - Los Angeles FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.