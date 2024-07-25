This Diving Touchdown Catch Is UNREAL #cfl #football
July 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
Erik Brooks lays out for an incredible diving touchdown catch against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers
