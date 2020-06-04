This Day in Threshers History: June 4

After falling behind 6-0 through the first three innings against the Jupiter Hammerheads at Spectrum Field, the Clearwater Threshers had a tall task ahead of them to complete their largest comeback victory of the season during 2019.

The home team tallied four runs in the fourth to cut the deficit down to two with a wild pitch by Braxton Garret to Nick Maton, scoring Alec Bohm from third for the first run of the night for Clearwater. The left-handed batter ripped a triple to right, scoring Madison Stokes to make the score 6-2.

Matt Kroon topped off the frame with a two-run shot to left to pull the game within 6-4.

Neither team put up any extra runs heading into the ninth, setting the stage for the dramatic walk-off.

Maton started the inning by singling on a ground ball into the outfield grass in right field, and advanced to second on a free pass from Alejandro Mateo to Colby Fitch. Danny Mayer fell into a 1-2 hole, but crushed a hanging curve out to left to a three-run, walk-off home run to keep the Threshers perfect against the Hammerheads.

Clearwater's bullpen played a pivotal role that night, holding Jupiter off the board through the final four innings, as Tyler Carr and Austin Ross gave up just one hit, walked a pair, and combined for eight strikeouts.

