This Day in Threshers History: July 9, 2014

July 9, 2020 - Clearwater Threshers News Release





The Clearwater Threshers entered the ninth inning against the Tampa Yankees in a 5-1 deficit on the night of July 9, 2014, but the visitors came roaring back with a five-run stanza to come from behind and take the Wednesday night affair.

The Threshers waited until the eighth to grab their first run of the night with the help of Harold Martinez solo shot to bring Clearwater within 4-1.

The damage in the final frame all came with one out. After Anthony Phillips singled to start things out, and advanced on a passed ball during Everett Williams' at-bat. Williams struck out, but Brandon Short reached on an error to put runners on the corners for Art Charles, who singled to right to pull Clearwater within two.

Corey Bass welcomed new pitcher Alex Smith into the contest with an RBI double, and Brian Pointer followed with a three-run shot to right to give the Threshers their only lead of the night.

