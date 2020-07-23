This Day in Threshers History: July 23, 2005

The Clearwater Threshers had a 2-0 lead at the end of the first inning against the Dunedin Blue Jays on July 23, 2005, but the game entered the ninth tied at three apiece at Bright House Networks Field.

With two outs and runners at first and second, Brian Sellier capped off a four-hit night with the game-winning single to right, scoring B.J. Littleton.

Sellier's previous three hits were also singles, occurring in the first, third and fifth innings.

The outfielder's highest monthly batting average of 2005 came during the month of July when the product of Grand Canyon University hit .307.

