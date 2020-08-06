This Day in Threshers History: August 6

August 6 has been a kind day to the Clearwater Threshers throughout the team's 15-year history, as the club has compiled an astounding record of 14-2.

Clearwater has won its last eight games on this date, including a doubleheader sweep over the Tampa Tarpons in 2018. The twin bill including the Threshers being no-hit in the back end, but still coming out on top of a 1-0 victory.

The first game of the doubleheader was just as strange, with Clearwater falling behind 3-0 at the end of the first inning. The visitors were able to tally solo runs in the second, fifth, sixth and eighth to pull off the first extra-inning victory of the night at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The Threshers have tossed four shutouts on this date, including back-to-back 4-0 victories in 2014 and 2015 over the Daytona Cubs and Lakeland Flying Tigers.

The largest margin of victory on August 6 came in the team's very first game on this date against the Daytona Cubs in 2005. Clearwater took a trip to Jackie Robinson Ballpark and came away with a five-run victory in the 7-2 ballgame.

The Threshers have won three games by four runs, and have been involved in five one-run victories.

Both defeats suffered by Clearwater were one-run losses, with the first coming against Dunedin Blue Jays, 1-0, in a seven-inning contest in 2008. The second loss was against the Fort Myers Miracle by a final score of 7-6 in 10 innings.

