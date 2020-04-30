This Day in Threshers History: April 30

The Clearwater Threshers had their struggles against the Fort Myers Miracle during the 2019 season, but on April 30, the team received a boost to the roster with the addition of the Philadelphia Phillies' top-rated prospect (MLB.com) in Alec Bohm.

Bohm made an immediate impact at the Advanced-A level, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored in the 3-0 victory at CenturyLink Sports Complex. The third baseman also worked a free pass in his third plate appearance.

The product of Wichita State appeared in only 40 games for Clearwater during the season after spending the first 22 games with the Lakewood BlueClaws. Bohm received the promotion to Double A Reading on June 21 after hitting .329 with four home runs, 27 RBI and a .506 slugging percentage while wearing a Threshers uniform.

During his time with Reading, Bohm completed the season with 14 home runs for the Fightin' Phils in just 63 games, and finished the season with 21 long balls in 125 contests in his first full season.

