This Day in Threshers History: April 23

In a year best-known by Phillies fans as finishing with a World Series championship, Clearwater Threshers fans had the experience of watching star outfielder Shane Victorino roam the outfield of Bright House Networks Field for two games against the Sarasota Reds.

Victorino made his first appearance with Clearwater on April 23, 2008, and was slotted into the lead-off spot. The "Flyin' Hawaiian" had a strong debut, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk, helping the Threshers to a 7-2 victory over Sarasota's Travis Wood.

The switch hitter finished the next night's loss 0-for-2 at the dish, but did draw a free pass and scored a run.

Victorino played a pivotal part in the Phillies' World Series run. The then-27-year-old won his first of four Gold Glove awards during his career, and hit .293 over 146 games with 30 doubles, 14 home runs and 58 RBI.

Philadelphia defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the Fall classic in 2008, 4-1, securing its first World Series championship since 1980.

